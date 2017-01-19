Edelman to Foxborough faithful: ‘Get ready, we need you’

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Like many of his teammates, Julian Edelman knows the drill when it comes to playing in big games, but the former seventh-round pick is not taking his team’s sixth straight trip to the conference title game lightly.

“You know I’ve been fortunate to play in a couple, a few of ’em, but you never take it for granted,” Edelman said. “You know there’s a lot of guys that haven’t got this opportunity once in their career”

You can bet the Patriots will not be looking past the Steelers with veterans like Edelman leading the way.

“You know, you don’t even really think about the next game, Edelman said. “It’s a one game season, so you just focus all your time and energy and put it into this week.”

With the big Patriots-Steelers showdown on the horizon, Edelman took a moment to convey a message to the 66,000 fans who will be at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

“The louder they get, the more fired up you get and you live off the crowd,” Edelman said. “All the people out there in Foxborough, get ready, we need you, we need you.”

