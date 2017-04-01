BROCKTON (WHDH) - An elderly man that was pulled from a Brockton fire in March has passed away.

The 82-year-old was hospitalized for burns he sustained during the fire.

His family said he died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

The man was trapped on the third-story balcony of an apartment complex.

Emergency crews had to use a ladder to lower him to safety.

Officials are still investigating the exact cause of the fire, but they say it appears to be accidental.

