LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Officials rushed an elderly man to the hospital to have pellets taken out of his leg after being shot by a pellet gun.

The 79-year-old grandfather was walking home after watching the Patriots game when someone turned the corner and opened fire.

His daughter said that someone took aim with a pellet gun from their car and pulled the trigger at least three times as her father was walking into his home.

Her dad was hit twice and at least one of the pellets lodged into his leg.

Police said the car took off after the shooting.

The daughter said she can’t imagine why anyone would target her 79-year-old father. She added that there is crime in the neighborhood, but the randomness of this attack is really scary.

“It’s very bad. Shootings and just cars being all crazy, especially on the weekend, and crashing into cars that are already parked here. We’re always one edge, basically, let’s say it like that,” the daughter said.

The Lawrence Police Department is looking for a black sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300, with dark, tinted windows that had two men inside of it.

