Electrical fire breaks out at Mike’s Pastry in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An electrical fire broke out Wednesday morning at Mike’s Pastry in Boston.

An employee noticed smoke coming from the bakery’s basement. Pressure built up, eventually resulting in a manhole explosion outside the building.

“We had to investigate the adjacent occupancies for possible carbon monoxide and across the street. We cleared all of those,” Deputy Chief Steven McNeil said.

Fire crews evaluated the safety of the building and cleared the scene.

No serious damage was reported.

UPDATE: Fire officials tell #7News there was a small electrical fire in the basement of @MikesPastry this morning. Officer on scene tells me the scene should be clear soon. pic.twitter.com/10a2c18k50 — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) January 10, 2018

