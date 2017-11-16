QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Two young, green sea turtles are getting some needed care at the New England Aquarium’s Animal Care Center in Quincy.

They were picked up by a dog walker on a beach in Dennis Wednesday.

These endangered turtles migrate to the Cape Bay in the summer but hundreds are being confused by increasingly irregular temperatures and weather patterns, leaving them stranded and often dangerously cold.

The lucky ones, like these two, wash ashore and get treatment.

