Ex-bank teller gets 18 months for embezzling $300,000

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former teller at a Berkshire County bank has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for embezzling nearly $300,000 from her employer.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Bernadine Powers was also sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Springfield to three years of probation and ordered to pay restitution.

The Becket woman had pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to embezzle bank funds.

Prosecutors say while working at Lenox National Bank, Powers and another teller took money from their cash drawers and then falsified bank records to cover up the thefts. The other teller pleaded guilty to the same charge and faces sentencing next month.

Lenox National Bank has since been acquired by Adams Community Bank.

