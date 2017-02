Facebook now allows users to transfer money internationally.

“Transferwire” has launched a new chatbot that enables users to move funds abroad using the messenger service.

Facebook users were previously able to transfer money within the U.S., but are now able to move money between the U.S., Australia and the European Union.

