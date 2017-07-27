Fall in New England could be warmer than usual, report says

(WHDH) — Fans of fall in New England, keep your fingers crossed. A recent report says we could be in for warmer than usual temperatures.

The entire northeast will likely see “near or slightly above average” temperatures in September, October and November, according to Weather.com.

El Niño is not likely to occur this fall, which is one factor that the website said it considered in the temperature forecast.

“It appears as though the weak attempt at El Niño has failed,” Dr. Todd Crawford of The Weather Channel said.

Outlook: Here's an early glimpse at what you can expect this fall: https://t.co/LUQw7Von8b pic.twitter.com/DMUvVRm090 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 16, 2017

