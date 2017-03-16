Fall River Police cleared after man died in custody last year

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Fall River police officers were cleared of all charges Thursday after a man died in their custody last spring.

Last May, Fall River police officers used a stun gun on a 48-year-old man who allegedly interfered with an arrest. The man went into cardiac arrest and died.

Thursday, the district attorney’s office announced the results of their investigation. The DA said an autopsy showed the actions of the police officers did not cause the man’s death.

