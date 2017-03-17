Fallen Watertown firefighter remembered as ‘true gentleman’

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - The Watertown firefighter who died in the line of duty Friday was remembered by neighbors and co-workers as a “true gentleman” and a good neighbor.

Joseph Toscano collapsed while fighting the fire in Watertown. He was taken to Mt. Auburn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 54 years old and had been with the Watertown Fire Department since 1996.

Toscano, who was from Randolph, was married and had five children. Neighbors said he could often be found outside, playing with his children. Neighbors said Toscano loved living in Randolph and had also designed and built his own house.

“He was always smiling and laughing with the kids. He was a very very good gentleman, good with the neighbors,” said neighbor Jay Dave.

At a news conference at the Watertown Fire Department, fellow firefighters said Toscano had a “heart of gold.”

“A true, true gentleman. The guy would do anything for you,” said Lt. Rob Mannix of Watertown Fire Local 1347.

