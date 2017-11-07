Familiar foes square off in Lawrence mayoral election

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Voters in Lawrence will decide whether to return Democratic Mayor Dan Rivera or elect former mayor William Lantigua, also a fellow Democrat.

In 2013, Rivera defeated Lantigua by less than 100 votes following a recount.

In 2015, a group led by Lantigua began recall efforts to remove Rivera from the mayoral seat due to what they claimed was his inability to fight crime and improper hiring practices, among other grievances.

Two recalls ensued but failed to garnish the necessary signatures.

Rivera defeated Lantigua in September’s preliminary elections by just more than 1,000 votes.

