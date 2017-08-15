Family comes home to blood splattered on floors and walls after dog attacks intruder

RICHMOND, Va. (WSVN) — A Virginia family returned home to a horror scene, seeing their floors and walls splattered with blood.

It turned out their German Shepherd took his role as protector of the home quite seriously, attacking an intruder, WRIC reports.

“When I walked in with my mother and there is blood spots on the ground, we looked up stairs and you see trails of blood coming from up stairs going all the way down,” homeowner Tristan Murrin told the station.

The family said their neighborhood has recently experienced several break-ins.

Murrin said his dog Oden has never acted aggressively before, but he’s thankful the dog reacted the way he did.

“I think the dog did its job. He knew that someone was not supposed to be in my house and no one was home and he knows that he wasn’t supposed to be in there and he was doing something that he wasn’t supposed to be doing and so he knew to act upon it,” he said.

The family said nothing was stolen from the home, and believes the intruder most likely needed immediate medical attention after losing so much blood.

Murrin shared photos and videos on Facebook, showing the aftermath of the attempted break-in, in the hopes that the would-be burglar can be caught. The post quickly went viral, garnering over 100,000 shares.

“Last night we had a break in, luckily no one was home. My best friend Oden who is a German shepherd, protected my home and belongings when I wasn’t there,” he wrote in the post. “I couldn’t be more proud of him. Such an amazing breed that’s why everyone who doesn’t have an actual dog should consider on adopting or buying a dog.”

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Note: video below contains graphic language. Viewer discretion advised.

