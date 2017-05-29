Family of fallen Watertown firefighter marches in Memorial Day parade

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - The family of a fallen Watertown firefighter marched with the department in Monday’s Memorial day parade.

Joseph Toscano, 54, suffered a medical emergency while responding to a call back in March. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Toscano’s widow, Maureen Toscano, said he always loved marching in the parade.

“He definitely liked to be here. With his brotherhood, they’re a family to us,” said Maureen Toscano.

At Monday’s parade, Toscano’s widow and four children participated in the parade and carried a banner thanking the town for their support.

“Just such a magnificent family all around,” said Watertown Deputy Fire Chief Bob Quinn. “They have so much strength and we feed off their strength.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)