Family of missing Southborough man confirm their son’s body was found in Charles River

Officials recovered a body from the Charles River on Sunday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a witness saw the body just after 9 a.m. and notified police.

The family of the Michael Kelleher, the 23-year-old man who went missing after a Celtics game in March, confirmed their son’s body was found in the Charles River.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office says the cause of death is still under investigation.

Kelleher’s family released the following statement on Sunday that reads in part:

“It is with great sadness that we have to share with you that our son Michael Kelleher has passed. Sadly, Michael was claimed by the Charles River the night of his disappearance. At 8:00 this morning, the river gave him back to us. Michael was loved by many and we want to thank everyone who reached out to us during this difficult time. ”

