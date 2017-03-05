BOSTON (AP) — FBI director James Comey, who was thrust into the presidential race when he made public statements about an investigation into Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails, is coming to Boston to discuss cybersecurity.

Comey is the keynote speaker at the conference Wednesday at Boston College.

The conference is a partnership between the FBI and the masters in cybersecurity policy and governance program at BC’s Woods College of Advancing Studies.

Comey is scheduled to discuss the cyber threat landscape, what the FBI is doing to stay in front, and the importance of strong private-sector partnerships.

Representatives of several government agencies as well as private companies are scheduled to attend.

The FBI in 2016 investigated the private email server used by Clinton during her time as secretary of state. Comey recommended against criminal charges.

