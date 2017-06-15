FBI issues new photos of Massachusetts man wanted in police chief’s death

BOSTON (AP) – The FBI has released newly acquired photos of a Massachusetts man wanted for killing a Pennsylvania police chief in 1980.

The FBI says the photos of Donald Eugene Webb on a new wanted poster issued Thursday were apparently taken on a cruise with his wife in July 1979, about a year before the death of Saxonburg Police Chief Greg Adams in December 1980.

Police allege that Webb, a career criminal who was living in New Bedford, Massachusetts, at the time, shot and beat Adams during a routine traffic stop.

Webb’s rental car was found more than two weeks later at a motel in Warwick, Rhode Island.

A reward of $100,000 is being offered for information leading to the capture of Webb, who would be 85 if he’s still alive.

