Female pedestrian struck, killed in Westport hit-and-run

WESTPORT, MA (WHDH) - Police in Westport says a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night.

Officers say they received a call that a woman was running on State Road near Whites Restaurant. One minute later, another caller reported that the woman was on the ground and was being given CPR.

Police responded to the scene and found a woman who was unresponsive.

Traffic was diverted for roughly four hours as police responded to the incident.

The vehicle involved did not stop at the scene, but an hour after the crash, a woman called Westport Police to report “hitting a deer.”

That vehicle, located in Fall River, had damage that matched the crash location.

The victim, a 48-year-old Fall River woman, was taken to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, where she later died.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol County DA’s office.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)