Fiancee says Aaron Hernandez denied rumors he was gay

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — The fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez says he told her rumors that he was gay or bisexual were not true.

The second part of a two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez aired Tuesday on the “Dr. Phil” show.

Jenkins-Hernandez told host Dr. Phillip McGraw that Hernandez was “very much a man” to her and called the rumors “embarrassing” and “hurtful.”

She says she doesn’t believe Hernandez and fellow prisoner Kyle Kennedy were lovers or even close friends. She says Hernandez didn’t talk about him.

Jenkins-Hernandez said Monday she doesn’t think the former New England Patriots tight end killed himself last month, as authorities have said.

She says there was a suicide note for her and one for their daughter but there was no note addressed to Kennedy.

Kennedy continues to claim Hernandez left him one of three suicide letter that were found in his prison cell following his April suicide.

“The story about who this letter was sent to has changed several times but based upon the close relationship that I had with Aaron, it is highly likely that it was in face intended for me,” Kennedy said in a statement released via his attorney.

