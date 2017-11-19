Fire at SNHU dormitory displaces 55 students

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at Greeley Hall on the Manchester, NH campus of Southern New Hampshire University.

Pictures from the scene show smoke coming from the top of the building. Officials say the fire is now under control.

All students were safely evacuated from the fire.

Fifty-five students were displaced. They are staying in a hotel in the meantime. The school is working to secure housing for the rest of the semester.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

