MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at Greeley Hall, a three story residence hall, on the Manchester, NH campus of Southern New Hampshire University.

Officials said 51 students were evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.

School officials said they are working to reunite students with their belongings and find them temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been electrical.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)