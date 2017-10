BOURNE, Mass. (WHDH) — Fire crews are on the scene in Bourne, where a junk yard went up in flames Tuesday.

Strong winds are fueling the fire, which broke out at the junk yard along Sandwich Road.

Numerous trucks and cars are fully engulfed in flames. There is no word on any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)