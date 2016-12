LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) — Firefighters were on the scene Thursday night after a fire sparked at a townhouse near a ski resort at Loon Mountain.

The fire started at the townhouse on Ram’s Horn Drive. Video from a witness showed flames ripping through the building’s roof.

There is no word on any injuries at this point.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)