LITTLETON, MA (WHDH) — An elderly woman has died in a house fire in Littleton, according to the fire chief.

The fire broke out Monday morning.

The fire chief said that a hoarding situation made it difficult to get inside.

The woman’s husband was able to get out of the home, officials added.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)