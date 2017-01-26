Fire damages Manchester home, kills 3 cats

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to flames at a single-family home in Manchester overnight on Thursday.

The Manchester Fire Department responded to a call on 79 Pullman Street around 3 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials responded to intense flames from the garage area of a split-level house.

All occupants managed to escape the home, according to the fire department, but three cats died in the fire.

Officials said the home suffered an estimated $21,000 in damages.

