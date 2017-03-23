Fire destroys home under construction in Swansea

SWANSEA, MA (WHDH) - A home in Swansea went up in flames and firefighters are investigating the cause.

That home is now just a wooden frame.

Fire officials say it was under construction and that painters were inside getting it ready for the homeowners that would soon be moving in when the flames started.

The fire chief said gusty winds spread embers to two nearby homes, sparking smaller fires but there was no significant damage.

