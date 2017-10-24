Fire in Mattapan causing delays on Blue Hill Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fierce flames took over a windowless commercial building on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters cut through the garage doors to get in and battle the fire with foam and water.

Firefighters using foam to battle 3 alarm fire at windowless 1 story mixes use building. #7news pic.twitter.com/5C6PbpO2vt — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) October 24, 2017

No injuries have been reported at this time.

MBTA officials said this incident could affect bus routes.

Officials also encourage drivers avoid the area.

Took #firefighters 5-10 min to find the building when they arrived because of the amount of smoke on scene. #7news pic.twitter.com/byfkCWKUVe — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) October 24, 2017

