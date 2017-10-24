Fire in Mattapan causing delays on Blue Hill Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fierce flames took over a windowless commercial building on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters cut through the garage doors to get in and battle the fire with foam and water.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
MBTA officials said this incident could affect bus routes.
Officials also encourage drivers avoid the area.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for details.
