Fire leads to drug bust, arrest in Seabrook

Seabrook, N.H. (WHDH) — A house fire led to a massive drug bust in Seabrook.

Police found 70 pounds of marijuana that was part of a grow operation inside of the home.

Officers also discovered a number of guns, LSD, psychedelic mushrooms and more than $3,200 in cash.

Police then arrested Jonah Courturier in connection with that drug operation.

He is facing several charges including drug possession.

