Fire rips through triple-decker homes in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - At least 17 people were displaced early Sunday morning by a fast-moving blaze that damaged at least five homes in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Crews responded to the fire around 4 a.m. on Marie Street and found intense flames shooting from a triple-decker home.

Officials said the six-alarm blaze started at a vacant building at 8 Marie Street. The flames spread quickly to two neighboring buildings, causing about $2.5 million in damage.

The flames melted the siding off two homes on Fox Street, which were said to be about 70 feet away.

Officials said two firefighters suffered shoulder and leg injuries battling the blaze.

A hot spot flared up around 8:30 a.m., forcing crews to scramble back into action.

Several pets were displaced by the fire. Some ran off from the homes when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

