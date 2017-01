STONE MOUNTAIN, GA (WHDH) — A fire ripped through a Georgia building early Monday morning.

Flames were seen shooting out of the roof of the building.

Officials say the building didn’t have any official tenants. They are investigating if anyone was inside when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

