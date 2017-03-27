Firefighters battle blaze at Waltham apartment complex

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews in Waltham are battling a blaze at an apartment complex.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon at the Windsor Village on Stearns Hill Road.

Video from the scene showed thick smoke billowing into the air and flames shooting from the roof of the building.

No injuries have been reported. It’s not clear what sparked the fire.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)