Firefighters battle flames at Family Dollar in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Tuesday night at a Family Dollar store in Lowell.

The fire started at the store on Middlesex Street at around 7 p.m. Firefighters said the flames sparked on a shelf holding a lot of paper goods.

The store’s sprinkler system stopped most of the flames and firefighters completely extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire. The Family Dollars sustained lots of smoke and water damage, along with the Rent-a-Center next door.

