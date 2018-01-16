Firefighters battling blaze at store in Boston’s Codman Square

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighers are battling a blaze Tuesday morning that broke out a convenience store in Boston’s Codman square.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the front of the building.

Fire officials say they concerned that the fire may spread to a billboard that sits on the rooftop.

Firefighters are conducting an exterior operation. The scene remains active at this time.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is not clear.

Concern is the billboard on the roof pic.twitter.com/KmSdTgxFTM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 16, 2018

Exterior fire operations. Multiple blitz guns and ladder pipes being used. No injuries at this time. Ongoing. — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 16, 2018

