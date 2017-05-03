Firefighters hospitalized after responding to man’s death in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Five firefighters responding to an unattended death in Haverhill fell ill Wednesday afternoon and were taken to the hospital, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Anna Street for a report of person who who was found dead. The district attorney’s office identified the victim as a 39-year-old man.

While inside the home, the firefighters became sick and needed to be taken away to receive treatment. It’s not clear what caused their sickness.

Firefighters and a hazmat crew have been called to the scene, but no toxins were found inside the home.

The man’s cause of death is not known, but officials say it’s not related to the hazmat investigation. His name has not been released.

The firefighters experienced light headedness and hot flashes. They have since been released from the hospital.

The street has been blocked off to traffic. The incident is under investigation.

