LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A three-car crash left two people trapped and the shut down of a portion of Chestnut Street in Lynn.

Firefighters responded to the scene overnight, freeing the two people trapped inside the vehicles.

Officials said at least one person was taken to the hospital.

Chestnut Street has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

