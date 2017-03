BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Bridgewater firefighters came to the rescue of a four-legged friend, Tuesday afternoon.

The dog was found unconscious due to a carbon monoxide leak.

They were able to resuscitate the dog, and the dog is doing much better.

Fire officials said this should serve as a reminder to always check the batteries in a carbon monoxide detector.

