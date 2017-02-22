Firefighters rescue dog from frozen pond in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters made an icy rescue Wednesday after a dog fell through the ice on a pond in Duxbury.

Mame Wilson said she was taking her dog, Kenny, for a walk when he took off after a flock of geese and ran onto the ice. He then fell into the icy water and Wilson called 911.

“I was freaked. I knew he was cold. He’s really good swimmer and I figured as long as he didn’t tire out too much, he would be OK.”

The Duxbury Fire Department arrived quickly and firefighter Matthew Bryer crawled out on the ice to rescue Kenny. Firefighters got Kenny out of the water and dried him off, saying he was fine and they were happy to reunite him with Wilson.

Firefighters said Wilson did the right thing by calling for help; pet owners are reminded to never go out on the ice to save a pet and instead call 911.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)