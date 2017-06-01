HUDSON, MA (WHDH) - Two firefighters were hurt in Hudson on Thursday.

Investigators say crews responded to a hazardous materials incident when two of firefighters got sick from a strong smell.

Police say the firefighters are OK and have already been released from the hospital.

Everyone was forced to leave the building but officers say they should be allowed back in soon.

