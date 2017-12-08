Firefighters save man who ‘cemented’ head inside microwave

(WHDH) — Five firefighters were forced to scramble into action after officials say a man “cemented” his head inside a microwave oven.

West Midlands Fire in the United Kingdom tweeted photos on Thursday of a man with his head stuck inside a microwave as firefighters worked to free him.

Officials say the man stuck his head in the oven as part of a YouTube prank. They did not offer any additional details.

The department said they were “seriously unimpressed” by the prank, which tied responding firefighters up for an hour.

It’s not clear if the prankster was injured. His name was not released.

We're seriously unimpressed 😡.

Five of our firefighters were tied up for an hour this afternoon, freeing a YouTube pranker whose head had been 'cemented' inside a microwave oven. Read more: https://t.co/6bZReGuKQX (Photos © West Midlands Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/2ch2UhszeH — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) December 7, 2017

