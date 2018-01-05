First snow, now extreme cold, brutal wind chills grip region

BOSTON (WHDH) – Extremely cold temperatures and bitter wind chills moved into Massachusetts on Friday as residents attempted to clean up from a brutal winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow, whipped the state with hurricane-force winds and flooded coastal communities on Thursday.

The arctic air moved in on the heels of the storm during the early morning hours. The cold is expected to grip the state through the weekend.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph on Friday will keep highs in the teens and wind chills in the negatives across the state. A wind advisory is in place.

Wind advisory in place today. Gusts 40-50mph will make the snow cleanup very challenging and uncomfortable through the day. #7news pic.twitter.com/IsmY5Y18Na — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 5, 2018

“This is really the coldest air that we’ve seen so far this season,” Meteorologist Wren Clair said.

Temperatures overnight Friday will dip below zero with wind chills between -15 degrees and -30 degrees.

Clair said the temperatures over the weekend will be more “brutal” than the ones that were in place at the beginning of the work week.

Boston, the South Shore, South Coast, Cape Cod, North Shore and the Merrimack Valley are under a wind chill advisory through Saturday night. A wind chill warning has been issued for Worcester County and western Massachusetts.

Temperatures are not expected to crack 11 degrees on Saturday. Wind chills will be as low as -35 degrees on Saturday night, according to meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Wind chill absolutely brutal tonight and Saturday night. Early Sunday AM wind chill pushing -20 to -35! pic.twitter.com/amJjBjZoA6 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 5, 2018

Lambert said temperature records are likely to fall Sunday morning in Boston and Worcester.

Temperatures on Sunday won’t be much warmer. Highs will not leave the teens. Temperatures will warm up next week and climb into the 40s on Tuesday.

Who ever though 30s and 40s would look so good? Next week's pattern will be much closer to seasonable levels. #7news pic.twitter.com/CL4DhH5bMh — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 5, 2018

