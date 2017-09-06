Flash flood watch in effect for several counties in Massachusetts

(WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for multiple counties in Massachusetts as storms carrying heavy rainfall work their way through the region.

Counties impacted by the watch include Barnstable, Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Worcester counties. This watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Additionally, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Bristol County until 10:45 a.m.

These storms are capable of producing very heavy rain with hourly rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour possible.

