Florida firefighters rescue woman from Irma floodwaters

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WHDH) — Firefighters in Florida rescued a retired nurse who was trapped by floodwaters left behind by Hurricane Irma.

Marilyn McCauley made it through the storm fine but had to call for help when the water started coming into her house. She said she thought she could tough it out but was not expecting the water to continue to rise after the storm passed.

Hernando Fire Rescue Captain Marcus Zop and firefighters Michael Pastore and John Pearson pulled the flat-bottom boat through chest-deep water to get to McCauley and her dog.

“This is the first one we’ve actually had this storm, so hopefully it’s the last,” said Zop.

The river near McCauley’s home is above major flood stage and still continues to rise. It is not expected to crest until Tuesday. McCauley is staying with family until she can find another home.

