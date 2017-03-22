Former day care worker pleads not guilty to infant assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A former day care worker in Manchester, New Hampshire, accused of forcibly feeding three infants and kicking one of them in a bouncy seat has pleaded not guilty.

Chelsea Blais was charged with four counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor. She waived her arraignment and a lawyer entered the not guilty plea on her behalf Wednesday. Her trial is scheduled for April 28.

The 32-year-old Blais, who had worked for the Alpha Bits Learning Center, was arrested Tuesday.

In a police affidavit, staffers said Blais force-fed several babies, keeping a bottle in their mouths as they gagged, spit up and threw up. One staffer said she saw Blais kick a bouncy seat that had a baby who was “fussing.”

Blais hung up on a reporter’s call. A message was left with her lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)