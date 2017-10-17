Former employee accused of robbing Salem, N.H. 7-Eleven

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) – A recently terminated employee was charged with robbing a 7-Eleven store in Salem, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to the store at 108 Cluff Crossing Rd. and spoke with a clerk who said a masked man had entered the store, demanding money.

The clerk said the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt, a gray ski mask and black sneakers with red laces. Surveillance video showed the suspect was also carrying a long black pipe with a white object attached. The man walked behind the counter, where he allegedly took cash and state lottery tickets and left the store.

Using K-9 dogs, officers tracked the suspect to the Brook Village West apartments. Police said they spoke to store owner Rohit Patel, who said he fired an employee who lived in the apartment complex three weeks ago.

Patel said he recognized the suspect’s pants and sneakers from the surveillance video because they were the same ones the former employee wore to his job interview. He said the former employee, 37-year-old Mohamed Nweiran, often wore the same sneakers to work.

Police arrested Nweiran and he was charged with one count of robbery.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)