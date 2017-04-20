Fox stock gains ground following O’Reilly firing

NEW YORK (AP) - Shares of Fox News’ parent company, 21st Century Fox, gained ground Thursday following the firing of longtime and top-rated segment host Bill O’Reilly.

The stock finished the day up 68 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $31.07. It is still down 4 percent since an April 1 report in The New York Times that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about disturbing encounters with O’Reilly.

O’Reilly was fired Wednesday amid a string of sexual harassment allegations. His show, “The O’Reilly Factor,” gained some of the highest ratings in cable news and was a key advertising revenue generator for Fox.

21st Century Fox’s other holdings include 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures, FX Networks and National Geographic Channel.

