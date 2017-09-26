Foxwoods to build multi-level, indoor kart racing track

(WHDH) — Connectucut’s Foxwoods Resort Casino has announced plans to build a high-performance, European-style indoor karting center.

Foxwoods said that it teamed up with On Track Karting “to offer guests a true motorsport feel on one of the longest and fastest indoor kart runs ever constructed.” The track is slated to open in 2018.

The multi-level track will boast dramatic elevation changes, hairpin turns, and gas-powered, nine-horsepower karts, according to the casino.

The track will be built in the Fox Tower section of the resort.

