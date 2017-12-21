Framingham man donates U2 concert tickets in Salvation Army kettle

The Salvation Army announced Thursday that a Framingham man donated two tickets to a U2 concert at a red kettle, and the tickets are currently up for bid.

According to the Salvation Army of Massachusetts, Robert Assarian of Framingham donated two tickets to the show at the TD Garden on June 21, 2018.

The tickets will be placed up for auction. Those interested can bid on the tickets until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.

Money from the sale of the tickets goes to the Red Kettle Fund, which provides food, clothing, and toys for families around the holidays.

Earlier this year, a gold brooch was donated to a red kettle. The piece was valued at more than $5,000. Other pieces of jewelry have been donated this year, including a diamond and sapphire ring in Framingham.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)