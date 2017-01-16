Framingham police seek missing man with dementia

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Framingham are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

David Baldwin, 53, was last seen around 7:15 p.m. Sunday at St. Andrews Church on Maple Street, according to police.

Police said Baldwin suffers from early onset dementia.

Baldwin is 5 feet 7 inches and 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey jacket, navy pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)