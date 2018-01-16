FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – Students and staff members at Framingham State University took a stand against racism Tuesday, marching together to protest several racist incidents that happened on-campus last semester.

Six incidents happened last semester, with fliers being defaced and messages of hate left on students’ dorm room doors. Sophomore Jordan Privette-Jackson was one of the students whose door was vandalized.

“To be harassed while you’re trying to get an education is ridiculous,” said Privette-Jackson.

Tuesday’s march made stops at the residence halls where the racist incidents happened. With no arrests made in any of the incidents and no suspects identified, some students said they were afraid to return for the spring semester.

“I honestly did not want to come back to campus,” said junior Iya Driggs. “I did not want to represent a school that shows that they tolerate racism and this kind of hate by no one being held accountable for it.”

School administrators said they are also frustrated with the investigation and are asking for any help in finding the person or people responsible.

“If you know something and you’re silent about it, you’re complacent and you’re helping to destroy our campus culture,” said FDU Diversity Officer Millie Gonzalez.

Students said they want cameras in all the dorms and also want to see a change to campus culture. Their demands include better diversity, a scholarship program for minority students and a focus on African-American studies.

