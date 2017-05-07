Free rides being offered for 2 weeks on 1 MBTA line

BOSTON (AP) — Some Boston commuters are getting a free ride for the next two weeks.

U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano and state Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack say starting Monday and ending May 21 rides on the MBTA’s Fairmount Line will be free.

The program is being paid for with $53,000 from the Massachusetts Democrat’s campaign funds.

The goal of the free-ride program is to highlight the convenience of the often overlooked commuter rail line that runs entirely within the city of Boston between the Readville neighborhood and South Station.

Capuano represents those neighborhoods.

Normal fares are anywhere from $2.25 to $9.75 depending on several factors.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)