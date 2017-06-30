Friday is the deadline for state’s new marijuana law

BOSTON (WHDH) - We are following new details about the changes that lawmakers are trying to apply to the state’s new marijuana law.

Friday is the self-imposed deadline to reach an agreement and so far no deal has been reached on Beacon Hill.

Voters approved marijuana legalization in November and now lawmakers are trying to change it.

There are currently two different versions of the bill.

Lawmakers abandoned negotiations Thursday night.

Some marijuana activists gathered outside of Speaker Robert Deleo’s home on Thursday. They were protesting the decision to rewrite the voter-approved law.

Deleo was not home at the time.

